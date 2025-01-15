Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Sites in “Tel Aviv” and “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that its UAV unit carried out a top-tier military operation targeting “Israeli” positions in the occupied area of Yafa [Tel Aviv] using several drones.

The spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced Tuesday evening that the YAF's missile force conducted another military operation targeting the “Israeli” power station in the area of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] in southern occupied Palestine with a cruise missile.

“Both operations successfully achieved their objectives,” the Yemeni spokesperson confirmed.

Saree further stated that the operations were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance, in response to the “Israeli” massacres in Gaza, and in retaliation against the “Israeli” aggression on Yemen.

He further underlined that the YAF will carry out additional military operations against “Israel” and are capable of targeting more “Israeli” military positions in the coming period in support of the Palestinian Resistance.

Elsewhere, he reiterated that these operations will not cease until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege imposed on the Palestinian enclave is lifted.

Early on Tuesday, sirens went off in multiple areas across central occupied Palestine, including the occupied cities and city settlements of “Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Rishon LeZion, Beit Shemesh, and Petach Tikva”, among other areas.

At least 11 “Israeli” settlers were injured while rushing into bomb shelters, according to “Israeli” media outlets. Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military command said that several interception attempts were made to down a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.

Later, Saree confirmed that the YAF fired a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile aimed at the “Israeli” Security Ministry in “Tel Aviv”, pointing out that the missile surpassed enemy defenses and reached its target.