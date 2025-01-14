Please Wait...

'Israeli' Attacks Accounted for 55% of Global Civilian Deaths and Injuries in 2024

’Israeli’ Attacks Accounted for 55% of Global Civilian Deaths and Injuries in 2024
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A study shows that civilian casualties from bombings and explosive violence have reached their highest global levels in over a decade, primarily due to the bombings in Gaza and Lebanon and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) reported a 67% rise in civilian deaths or injuries in 2024, the highest toll since 2010.

"Israeli" attacks were the leading cause of civilian deaths and injuries in 2024, accounting for 55% of total casualties, followed by Russian attacks in Ukraine at 19%.

The research also highlighted significant conflicts in Sudan and Myanmar, which together accounted for 8% of the total casualties.

The AOAV bases its statistics on English-language reports of explosive violence worldwide, which likely underreport the true number of civilian casualties due to the limitations of media coverage in a single language.

The number of civilians reported killed worldwide rose by 51%, while injuries increased by 81%. Additionally, the study observed a 26% rise in deadly and severe incidents.

The higher totals for 2024 reflect the simultaneous major wars involving "Israel" and the ongoing war in Ukraine with a 36% difference.

