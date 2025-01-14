ICC Prosecutor Rejects ’Israeli’ Objections to Netanyahu Warrant

By Staff, Agencies

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has urged judges to dismiss "Israeli" objections to the ongoing investigation into the 13-month war in Gaza.

Khan responded to an "Israeli" appeal regarding jurisdiction, following arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Security Minister, accusing them of crimes against humanity related to the "Israeli" war.

Netanyahu, who is also facing corruption charges in "Israel", labeled the arrest warrant as "a black day in the history of nations" and vowed to contest the allegations.

"Israel" can object to an arrest warrant, arguing it should investigate allegations against its leaders internally, claiming it would violate its sovereignty.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002, prosecutes war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression in 125 member states, including Palestine, Ukraine, Canada, and the EU.

In his 55-page response, Khan emphasized that the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, grants the court authority to prosecute crimes committed in the territories of member states, regardless of where the perpetrators hail from.

A decision from the judges is expected in the coming months.