Traore: Macron Insulted Africans, Denies their Humanity

Traore: Macron Insulted Africans, Denies their Humanity
By Staff, Agencies

Burkina Faso's President Captain Ibrahim Traore accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting all Africans in his recent speech, criticizing some countries' "ingratitude" towards France.

The French president criticized alleged French military interventions against armed movements in the Sahel, stating that ingratitude is a disease that cannot be transmitted to humans.

"He insulted all Africans. (...) This is how this gentleman sees Africa, sees Africans. We are not human in his eyes," reacted Captain Traore, during a New Year's ceremony. 

Relations between France and Burkina Faso continued to deteriorate since the 36-year-old captain took power by force following a coup in September 2022. 

As one of the Sahelian countries, along with Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso ordered the departure of French forces from its soil in 2023. 

