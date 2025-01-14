’Israeli’ Radio Calls Gaza Ceasefire Deal ’Complete Failure’

By Staff, Agencies

The chairman of the Gevurah Forum, representing families of "Israeli" soldiers killed in Gaza's war, criticized a potential ceasefire deal as a failure for the Zionist entity.

Yehoshua Shani, the father of slain Lieutenant Uri Mordechai Shani, stated that the emerging deal will be a complete failure.

Shani, whose forum opposes "Israel"-Palestine Hamas truce talks, expressed disappointment with Netanyahu and argued he cannot confront Trump's incoming administration.

He suggested Netanyahu yielded to Trump's pressure due to his inability to confront him, especially regarding the contentious deal.

According to him, they had already heard the details of the Gaza ceasefire deal for many months during meetings with the "Israeli" prime minister.

Furthermore, the Gevurah Forum chairman confirmed his strong opposition to the finalized deal.

He later suggested that around 70 hostages might include Ron Aradim, the "Israeli" navigator captured by Hezbollah in 1986, presumed dead in 1988, noting recent military pressure weakening.

This comes as Majed al-Ansari, Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman, said on Tuesday that the Biden administration and incoming Trump administration have been fully involved in recent talks and are working "in tandem" to ensure a deal happens.

US President Joe Biden suggested a Gaza ceasefire deal could be reached this week, despite "Israeli" military aggression on the Palestinian coastal sliver.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is urging finance minister Bezalel Smotrich to resign if a ceasefire deal in Gaza is achieved soon.