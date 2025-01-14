Iran Navy to Receive Unique Indigenous Zagros Combat Destroyer

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stressed that “This week, a unique military vessel called Zagros, [which is developed] with Iranian knowledge and capabilities and [enjoys] distinctive features, will be launched into the water to start operating in the region.”

The Zagros destroyer is the newest and the most state-of-the-art destroyer in the Navy and is designed for both combat and intelligence missions.

Irani also said that “the country’s largest military hub will be opened in the strategic area of Jask this week,” adding that “it encompasses specialized dock posts featuring the most advanced equipment.”

Praising the quality of vessel manufacturing industry in Iran as very high, he underlined that “the 86th fleet of Iran’s Navy, by overcoming various obstacles, managed to show the world powers the maritime capability of the Islamic Republic, and provide a platform for exploiting blue economy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Irani appreciated the efforts of the knowledge-based companies and scientists in the field of vessel manufacturing and the development of maritime industries, saying, “With your capability, you defeated the so-called American exceptionalism in the seas and oceans and showed that those areas belong to all nations.”

Referring to the presence of Iran’s naval forces in international waters, he noted, “Today, the power of Iran’s Navy has reached such a level that other countries seek to use our capacity and capability.”