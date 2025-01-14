The American Army of God: A Mission to Implement Biblical Principles

By Mohamad Hammoud

In recent years, a significant shift has occurred within the landscape of American Christianity, as tens of millions of believers embrace a charismatic movement known as the New Apostolic Reformation [NAR]. This movement is marked by a desire to reclaim cultural influence and dismantle the secular state, underscoring the increasing intersection of faith and politics in the United States. The implications of this movement are profound, as it seeks to mobilize a dedicated base under the banner of a modern-day "Army of God," aiming to reshape societal norms and governance according to its biblical principles.

Origins and History

The NAR is an evangelical Christian movement that emerged in the 1990s. It was primarily founded by C. Peter Wagner, a theologian and missiologist. Wagner coined the term itself and described the movement as a significant shift in how Christian leadership and governance were perceived. Unlike traditional denominations, the NAR does not have a formal structure, central organization, or definitive doctrinal statements. It comprises independent ministries and churches linked by a network of self-proclaimed apostles and prophets.

The Rise of the New Apostolic Reformation

The NAR is not merely a religious movement; it represents a broader cultural phenomenon that seeks to reshape the very fabric of American society. Emerging in the late 20th century, NAR proponents believe they are called to bring about a new era for Christianity, one that emphasizes spiritual warfare, prophetic leadership, and the restoration of the church’s authority over all aspects of life. This movement is marked by a strong belief in active participation in political processes, aiming to influence legislation and societal norms based on biblical principles.

NAR leaders often claim to receive direct revelations from God, positioning themselves as apostles and prophets in a contemporary context. This hierarchical structure promotes a sense of urgency among followers, encouraging them to see themselves as warriors in a spiritual battle against secularism, which they perceive as a threat to their values and beliefs. The NAR has grown significantly since its inception, with its prominence notably increasing after the 2016 election of Donald Trump as US president. Millions of Christians around the world, particularly in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, identify with or are influenced by NAR teachings.

The War Against Secularism

The NAR’s mission is not solely focused on personal salvation but extends to a broader objective of dismantling the secular state. Followers are encouraged to engage in various forms of activism, including political lobbying and grassroots organizing, to promote a vision of governance that aligns with their interpretation of Christian values. This vision often includes opposition to policies that they perceive as contrary to their beliefs, such as abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

NAR leaders frame their struggle as a battle for the nation's soul, resonating with many American Christians who feel marginalized in a changing cultural landscape. This narrative fosters increased vocal demands for a society reflecting their religious convictions, contributing to polarization in American politics.

Central to the NAR's objectives is the "Seven Mountain Mandate," which advocates for Christian influence over seven key areas: government, education, media, arts and entertainment, religion, family, and business. Their ultimate goal is to establish a governance model where Christian values and laws prevail in both public and private life.

Additionally, the movement emphasizes spiritual warfare and the belief in modern apostles and prophets who receive divine revelations to guide the church and influence society. This focus distinguishes the NAR from mainstream evangelicalism and has resulted in significant theological disagreements within the broader Christian community.

The Challenge of Integration

While the New Apostolic Reformation has garnered significant support, it also faces challenges both within and outside the Christian community. Some traditional Christian denominations express concern about the movement’s theological foundations and its emphasis on personal revelation over established doctrine. This tension raises questions about the future of unity within the broader Christian community and the potential for fragmentation along ideological lines.

Moreover, the NAR's alignment with certain political agendas has led to criticism from those who argue that it undermines the church's spiritual mission. Critics contend that by prioritizing political power and influence, the movement risks compromising its core message of love, compassion, and humility.

Stance on “Israel”

Both traditional evangelicals and the Army of God [NAR] exhibit strong support for "Israel," but their motivations and the emphasis they place on this support can differ. Evangelicals generally support "Israel" based on theological interpretations that underscore the significance of the Jewish people and the land of "Israel" within biblical prophecy. This belief often manifests in political advocacy for US support of "Israel" as a critical ally in the Middle East.

The NAR also shares a pro-"Israel" sentiment, framing it within a narrative of spiritual warfare and prophetic vision. However, the NAR's focus may be more heavily tied to their charismatic beliefs about prophecy, whereas traditional evangelicals may emphasize theological and historical reasons for their support. This distinction reflects the varying ways in which these groups engage with political and spiritual issues related to "Israel."

Conclusion

The emergence of the New Apostolic Reformation illustrates a pivotal moment in American Christianity, where faith and politics intertwine in unprecedented ways. The movement represents a call to action for millions of believers who seek to reclaim their cultural influence and dismantle the secular state. While the NAR’s vision resonates with many, it also raises critical questions about the future of Christianity in America and the potential consequences of a politicized faith. As the “Army of God” comes out of the shadows, the implications of this movement will continue to shape the discourse around religion, politics, and its stance on "Israel" in the United States for years to come.