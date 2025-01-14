Los Angeles Braces for Strong Winds Threatening to Intensify Devouring Wildfires

By Staff, Agencies

Los Angeles firefighters have prepared for strong winds, which could intensify colossal wildfires that have already devastated entire neighborhoods, claimed at least two dozen lives, and burned an area as large as Washington, D.C.

Late Monday, dry and dangerous Santa Ana winds reached speeds of 48 to 80 kph, but the red flag warning was set to take effect at 10 p.m. PST [0600 GMT], with peak gusts potentially reaching 120 kph overnight into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

“This setup is about as bad as it gets. We are not in the clear,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned residents, as the state pre-positioned firefighting crews in vulnerable areas across Southern California.

The two massive wildfires, which started last week, were fueled by hurricane-force winds carrying dry desert air. Since then, at least 24 people lost their lives, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that 10 people had been arrested in relation to the fires, nine of whom were detained for committing residential burglaries in fire-affected areas, while one individual was arrested for arson after attempting to set a tree on fire in Azusa, some 32 kilometers northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump said on January 8.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, “Rebuilding after the fires that left some Los Angeles neighborhoods in smoldering ruins over the past week will carry a staggering cost in the billions of dollars.”