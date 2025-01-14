“Israel” Using Water As Weapon of War

By Staff, Agencies

The Water Authority in Gaza reported that water purchases from the “Israeli” company “Mekorot” totaled 13.8 million cubic meters in 2024, costing over 54 million “shekels” [$14.8 million].

According to the authority, water supplies have dropped significantly since October 2023, decreasing from 18.5 million cubic meters to 13.8 million cubic meters. This reduction is described as part of the occupation’s punitive measures and its use of water as a weapon in its ongoing aggression.

Efforts are underway to distribute the limited water supply to Gaza's northern, central, and southern regions to provide potable water for its population. The authority is also working to repair, maintain, and rehabilitate damaged water infrastructure, including lines, reservoirs, and desalination stations. Additionally, they are striving to secure the necessary fuel to operate these facilities' inaccessible areas to maintain water pumping operations.

Even before October 2023, Gaza’s water supply was inadequate for its 2.3 million residents. Following the ongoing “Israeli” war, the United Nations estimates that the average Gaza resident now survives on just three liters of water per day for all needs—well below the emergency standard of 15 liters.

The ongoing “Israeli” aggression has destroyed over 700 wells and desalination plants, drastically reducing Gaza's water availability. Furthermore, "Israel" has forced the shutdown of all five wastewater treatment plants and most of the 65 sewage pumping stations due to a lack of fuel and electricity required to operate these essential services.

The near-total destruction of Gaza's water and sanitation infrastructure by “Israeli” actions have, according to Oxfam, significantly contributed to causing and exacerbating the dire living conditions in the blockaded Strip.

"’Israel's’ actions have deprived the entire population of Gaza of life-saving water and sanitation services, creating unavoidable immediate and long-term threats to people's health and survival," the report stated.

The lack of clean water and sanitation has led to a quarter of Gaza's population suffering from preventable diseases.

In early October 2023, “Israeli” officials suggested leveraging their control over Gaza's water infrastructure as a means to carry out genocide. “Israeli” Major General Ghassan Alian, who leads the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT], made this assertion on