Iran, Russia to Sign Strategic Partnership Deal On Friday

By Staff, Agencies

The presidents of Iran and Russia will sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin announced.

In addition to the agreement, Pezeshkian and Putin will discuss “prospects for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, transport and logistics and the humanitarian sphere, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday that President Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow will take place immediately after his trip to Tajikistan.

He said Iran and Russia have been holding discussions regarding the strategic cooperation document for the past three to four years and finalized them during the summer.

The agreement covers multiple areas, including economy, transportation, energy, healthcare and agriculture as well as cooperation in the field of common challenges such as organized crime, and terrorism and dealing with climate change, Baghaei added.

Baghaei said the agreement would also include industrial areas, joint investment, the transportation of goods by land, sea, and air as well as the transfer of experience and technical know-how.

The Iranian spokesman said the agreement is an “updated” version of the one signed between the two countries about 33 years ago.

He said both sides remain committed to the document but it was necessary to draw up a new agreement “with more details” given the existing circumstances.