Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Targets “Israeli” Security Ministry in “Tel Aviv”

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens went off in multiple areas across central occupied Palestine, early on Tuesday, due to a Yemeni ballistic strike.

This includes the occupied cities and city settlements of “Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Rishon LeZion, Beit Shemesh, and Petach Tikva”, among other areas.

At least 11 “Israeli” settlers were injured while rushing into bomb shelters, according to Israeli media outlets. Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military command said that several interception attempts were made to down a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.

On the other hand, the Yemeni Armed Forces' spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday morning the details of this latest strike.

He explained that the YAF fired a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile aimed at the “Israeli” Security Ministry in “Tel Aviv”.

Saree further stated that the missile surpassed enemy defenses and reached its target.

“Earlier on Monday, the YAF's Rocket Force fired a Palestine-2 missile at a vital “Israeli” site in occupied Yafa [Tel Aviv],” Saree announced.

“Additionally, the YAF's Unmanned Air Force conducted a top-tier military operation targeting vital ‘Israeli’ sites in Yafa with four one-way attack drones,” Saree added, confirming that “the two operations successfully achieved their objectives.”

The spokesperson said the operations came in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance, in response to the “Israeli” massacres in Gaza, and in retaliation for the renewed “Israeli” aggression on Yemen.