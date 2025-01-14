“Israeli” General Threatened with Arrest for Treating Palestinian as Human Animals

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” major general, who oversaw weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, where the “Israeli” entity has been waging a genocidal war, is threatened with arrest over his treating Palestinian as “human animals.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF], an NGO that focuses on research, documentation, and the collection of evidence of war crimes and human rights violations, recently initiated legal proceedings against Ghassan Alian, who is currently in Rome, as a means of prompting Italian officials to place him under arrest.

The organization filed cases with the International Criminal Court [ICC] and informed Italian authorities, demanding immediate arrest of Alian, current head of the “Israeli” body that supposedly coordinates “Tel Aviv’s” activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The military official oversaw the entity’s strengthening of its already stifling blockade of Gaza, therefore, weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructures, including hospitals, in acts amounting to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned that “Israel” has turned the situation in the north of the strip to “hell”.

According to HRF, Alian’s public dehumanization of Palestinians as "human animals" reflects his intent behind these policies.

The ICC has already issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entity’s former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the bombed-out Palestinian territory.

The decrees have triggered the House of Representatives in the United States, the entity’s biggest supporter, to approve imposition of sanctions against the tribunals’ judges.

The HRF has underlined Italy’s obligation towards submitting immediately to the court’s orders.

On Monday, United Nations rapporteur Francesca Albanese posted on X, former Twitter, saying, “I understand this individual [Alian] may soon leave Italy, posing challenges for prompt action by Italian authorities.”

“The work of Hind Rajab Foundation is essential and must continue,” she added, noting, “Hopefully, the global legal community will become better organized, enabling swift information-sharing with authorities.”

Albanse concluded his remarks by asserting that Rome’s fulfilling its commitment to the ICC Statute “will ensure that individuals suspected of international crimes on their territories are taken very seriously.”