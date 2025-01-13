Please Wait...

Top Iraqi Diplomat Cautions against Daesh Resurgence in Syria

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has cautioned against the resurgence of Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

At a high-level meeting in Riyadh, Hussein highlighted Hauran as a route for militants crossing into Iraq and Syria undetected.

He also proposed that the Baghdad government’s experience in the fight against Daesh could be used as a familiar and helpful example.

The top Iraqi diplomat emphasized the growing threat of Daesh resurgence, stating that the terror group remains a significant threat to the entire West Asia region.

Iraq is closely monitoring the situation at 26 detention facilities run by US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

He added that more than 10,000 Daesh terrorists and high-profile commanders are currently being held behind bars at the prisons.

Syria Iraq iraqi foreign minister daesh terrorism

Comments

