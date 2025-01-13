- Home
Top Iraqi Diplomat Cautions against Daesh Resurgence in Syria
By Staff, Agencies
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has cautioned against the resurgence of Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.
At a high-level meeting in Riyadh, Hussein highlighted Hauran as a route for militants crossing into Iraq and Syria undetected.
He also proposed that the Baghdad government’s experience in the fight against Daesh could be used as a familiar and helpful example.
The top Iraqi diplomat emphasized the growing threat of Daesh resurgence, stating that the terror group remains a significant threat to the entire West Asia region.
Iraq is closely monitoring the situation at 26 detention facilities run by US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.
He added that more than 10,000 Daesh terrorists and high-profile commanders are currently being held behind bars at the prisons.
