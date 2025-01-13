Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has accused "colonial powers" of fueling African conflicts, citing a civil war that has been ongoing since 2023.

The Sudanese army chief made comments during talks with Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, while visiting Bissau, according to the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, with Bissau-Guinean president expressing a desire for "peace in Sudan as soon as possible."

Since mid-April 2023, the northeastern African state has been in a violent civil war between the national Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) due to disagreements over civilian rule.

On Sunday, General Al-Burhan in Bissau reported on escalating violence, labeling paramilitary group RSF as a terrorist organization targeting the state and its institutions.

“There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” the transitional leader said.

Al-Burhan referred to a "colonial campaign" against Mali during a meeting with interim president Assimi Goita in Bamako, and is scheduled to visit Sierra Leone and Senegal.