Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader
folder_openSudan access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has accused "colonial powers" of fueling African conflicts, citing a civil war that has been ongoing since 2023.

The Sudanese army chief made comments during talks with Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, while visiting Bissau, according to the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, with Bissau-Guinean president expressing a desire for "peace in Sudan as soon as possible."

Since mid-April 2023, the northeastern African state has been in a violent civil war between the national Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) due to disagreements over civilian rule.

On Sunday, General Al-Burhan in Bissau reported on escalating violence, labeling paramilitary group RSF as a terrorist organization targeting the state and its institutions.

“There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” the transitional leader said.

Al-Burhan referred to a "colonial campaign" against Mali during a meeting with interim president Assimi Goita in Bamako, and is scheduled to visit Sierra Leone and Senegal.

sudan sudanese sudan civil war sudan army

Comments

  1. Related News
Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

Colonial Powers Fueling Africa’s Conflicts – Sudanese leader

one hour ago
Sudan Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 132, Thousands Displaced

Sudan Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 132, Thousands Displaced

4 months ago
UN: Attacks on Civilians in Sudan May Constitute ’War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity’

UN: Attacks on Civilians in Sudan May Constitute ’War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity’

8 months ago
WFP: Sudan War Threatens World’s Largest Hunger Crisis

WFP: Sudan War Threatens World’s Largest Hunger Crisis

10 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 13-01-2025 Hour: 07:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot