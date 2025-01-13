Please Wait...

Statement by Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammed Raad

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, declared in a statement on Monday during the governmental elections that "once again, some are lurking to deliberately and maliciously dismantle, divide, cancel and exclude," in reference to the election process.

He added that  "we expressed our regret to the President of the Republic that there are those who want to tarnish the consensual appearance of the era."

Raad went on to say that the parliamentary bloc took a positive step when the President of the Republic was elected, and that they were hoping to meet the hand that had always sung about this, but it was cut off.

Furthermore, he noted that "we have the right to demand a government based on the charter, and any government that contradicts coexistence has no legitimacy."

"We will watch and proceed calmly and wisely and we will see their actions in order to expel the occupier from our land, recover the prisoners, rebuild and implement 1701 correctly in a way that preserves national unity,"  MP Raad said, concluding the statement.

