Palestinian Resistance Targets ’Israeli’ Forces in Northern Gaza, Inflicts Heavy Losses

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance fighters have killed at least three "Israeli" soldiers and injured 10 others during a retaliatory operation in northern Gaza, according to reports.

The complex operation, carried out on Sunday, resulted in significant casualties among "Israeli" entity forces.

Media outlets, including Arab and "Israeli" sources, reported that the wounded soldiers were airlifted to a hospital in “Tel Aviv”.

An "Israeli" officer admitted to the media that incidents like this highlight the army's inability to fully control areas such as Beit Hanoun, even after 15 months of conflict.

"Israeli" journalist Etty Landsberg Novo expressed frustration, stating, “Every day, another soldier dies, another bomb explodes, another sniper targets our forces, and another building collapses.”

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility for a separate attack, announcing they had targeted the command center of the "Israeli" army in the “Netzarim” axis with a “107” rocket.

The "Israeli" entity’s ongoing war against the Palestinian people has entered its 465th day. Despite its claims of dismantling resistance groups in Gaza, "Israeli" forces continue to face significant losses.

Since the onset of the war, over 46,565 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed, and 109,660 injured.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents remain displaced, with much of the besieged territory reduced to rubble, while the resistance maintains its defiance against the occupation.