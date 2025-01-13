Iraqi FM Warns of Daesh Resurgence amid US, ’Israeli’ Complicity

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has raised alarms over the potential reemergence of Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

During a high-level meeting on Syria in Riyadh on Sunday, Hussein pointed out that the Hauran desert region, spanning Iraq’s al-Anbar province and Syria’s Dara’a province, has become a transit route for militants evading detection.

He suggested that Iraq’s experience in combating the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] could serve as a valuable model for addressing the issue.

Hussein stressed that the risk of Daesh resurgence has grown significantly, posing a grave threat to the broader West Asia region. He noted Iraq’s close monitoring of 26 detention facilities in northern Syria, operated by US-sponsored, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], where over 10,000 Daesh terrorists and commanders are held.

Additionally, a report has revealed that nearly half of the weapons used by Daesh militants in Syria are manufactured in the US Sources cited by Al-Maalomeh news agency indicated that Daesh remains active in around a dozen areas in Syria and continues to be armed clandestinely.

The report highlights the illegal presence of US troops in northern Syria’s resource-rich areas and accuses them of turning a blind eye to Daesh’s movements. Meanwhile, "Israeli" involvement in destabilizing the region has further compounded security challenges.

These developments underscore concerns over foreign complicity in the resurgence of terrorism in the region.