Extremist Minister Seeks to Settle One Million ’Israelis’ in the West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity's housing and construction minister has urged prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate the illegal settlement of one million "Israelis" in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to an "Israeli" news outlet on Sunday, Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, encouraged Netanyahu to "bring a million Jews to Judea and Samaria," using the "Israeli" term for the West Bank.

Goldknopf also called for leveraging the ongoing war on Gaza to accelerate settlement expansion in occupied Palestinian territories.

Currently, over 770,000 "Israelis" reside in settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the West Bank and East Al-Quds, as per the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a Palestinian Authority agency.

These settlements, deemed illegal under international law, continue to expand in open defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Recently, Goldknopf visited the border between Gaza and the occupied lands, endorsing plans to re-establish settlements within the besieged Gaza Strip.

The "Israeli" entity initiated its devastating assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas's retaliatory operation against escalating atrocities on Palestinians.

However, despite months of aggression, the entity has not achieved its stated goals of recovering captives and dismantling Hamas.

To date, the "Israeli" entity’s onslaught has resulted in over 46,565 Palestinian fatalities—most of whom are women and children—and 109,660 injuries in Gaza.