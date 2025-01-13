Iran: Skies under Our Command for Fatal Blow; Big Surprises in Store

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh commended the superior stance of the capabilities of the country’s Armed Forces, especially in the area of air defense and naval combat.

Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Monday, attending a special ceremony held to mark the joining process of as many as 1,000 advanced unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] to the country’s Army’s Combat Organization.

“The drones that joined the Combat Organization today created such capacity in the Islamic Republic’s Army that has rendered it capable of bringing the skies under its command if necessary, and administer fatal blows to the enemy,” he said.

The official identified the new drones as those that are capable of landing in and taking off from the sea, and can be deployed towards smartization and contribution to the Ground Forces’ operations.

He underlined remarks that have been made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in which emphasis has been made on the defense industry’s duty towards aptly equipping the country’s Muslim nation with their required defensive hardware.

Nasirzadeh said what the country had deployed during its various military maneuvers only comprised a fraction of the Armed Forces’ capabilities.

“We have some amazing and surprising equipment in our possession, which would be deployed by our Armed Forces if need be.”

The official, meanwhile, underlined the imperative nature of application of artificial intelligence technologies to drone production processes.

He considered the monumental development that witnessed integration of the huge number of drones to the Combat Organization to be the result of the very effective and favorable synergy and unity that existed between the country’s defense industry and Army.

“The Army has attained considerable maturity in the area of application of drones, and has been using a manifold range of the aircraft and relevant strategies alongside special innovations across its fourfold military forces.”

The official asserted that the Armed Forces would not allow any of the country’s “lowly enemies” to dare resort to acts of effrontery or other forms of violation against the nation, commending the demanding approach of the Iranian commanders that had prompted the defense industry to provide the forces with their necessary equipment.

Also joining the ceremony, the Army’s Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that such integration ceremonies as well as various military drills that have been partaken by the Armed Forces indicated the extensive level of the forces’ capacity and readiness.

He, however, identified the joining ceremony as an instance of only a fraction of the forces’ capabilities, asserting that the forces were in possession of whatever they needed.

Mousavi praised the defense industry’s managing to realize Imam Khamenei’s order towards the industry’s availing itself of all the time that it had at its disposal to increasingly enhance the forces’ preparedness.

“Our message to the Iranian nation is that the people’s death-defying sons in the Armed Forces and the Army stand by their commitment to God, the Leader, and the nation with all their life, blood, knowledge, and power.”

The commander advised that the Islamic Republic’s enemies “not gamble on their chances” vis-à-vis the country by resorting to acts of aggression against it.

“This is the proud Islamic Iran, and its great people…are standing up wholeheartedly, and would not back down an iota from fulfilling their efforts to defend its Islamic Revolution’s causes and national esteem,” he remarked.

Mousavi defined Monday’s integration process as the second time the defense industry was handing over such quantity of drones to the Combat Organization, noting that it had previously transferred hundreds of such aircraft to the body.

The new batch, though, is much more remarkable, the commander stated, adding that the defense industry had managed to hand over the aircraft six months ahead of schedule through round-the-clock dedication and endeavor due to the fact that there were new situations and field realities on the ground that had necessitated such speeding up of the process.

Mousavi noted that the country’s drone capabilities and operations had significantly increased, predicting that the Army could start inaugurating its own separate Drone Force one day.