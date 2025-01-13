UNICEF: Over A Million Children in Gaza Face Mental Health Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF] warned that almost all of the 1.1 million children in the Gaza Strip are facing a mental health crisis and need psychosocial support, amid the “Israeli” ongoing brutal war in the besieged enclave.

In a report on Sunday, UNICEF said Gaza’s children suffer from nightmares, anxiety and paralyzing fears due to “Israel’s” intense bombardment, loss of family members and the dire humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.

The UN agency went on to say that at least 19000 Palestinian children have been orphaned since the “Israeli” war on Gaza began in October 2023.

“Mental health experts caution that the immense impact of months of war on the mental health of these children could persist for generations,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said at least 70 Palestinian children have been martyred in “Israeli” strikes in several areas across the besieged territory in the past five days, without providing details on the ages of the victims.

The latest figures came a day after an “Israeli” airstrike on a school housing “thousands of displaced people” killed eight people, including two children and two women, in northern Gaza’s Jabalia town.