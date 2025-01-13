Impeached South Korean President Faces Backlash over Pay Increase

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase, bringing his annual earnings to 262.6 million won [$179,000; £147,000], despite his impeachment for briefly imposing martial law.

The raise aligns with the standard increase for government officials but has sparked public outrage.

Since his December impeachment, Yoon has resisted investigations and an arrest warrant related to allegations of insurrection and abuse of power, intensifying political instability. Though suspended, he retains office until the constitutional court confirms his impeachment.

Yoon justified his martial law declaration by citing threats from North Korea and “anti-state forces,” though critics argue it was motivated by personal political challenges.

The salary increase has drawn sharp criticism, with citizens noting the discrepancy between Yoon’s 3% raise and the 1.7% increase in South Korea’s minimum wage.

Public frustration has mounted as investigators face obstacles accessing Yoon. Earlier attempts to arrest him were thwarted by presidential security, prompting the extension of the arrest warrant.

Authorities emphasized plans to avoid casualties during any future arrest attempts, warning of potential repercussions for those obstructing justice.

Protests in Seoul have further highlighted the division. While Yoon’s opponents demand accountability, his supporters defend his actions as necessary to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

Adding to the controversy, acting president Han Duck-soo, who was also impeached, will receive a 3% raise, bringing his salary to 204 million won [$138,000; £114,000].

In comparison, the US president earns $400,000 annually, while the UK Prime Minister’s salary is around £172,000 [$209,000].