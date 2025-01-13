- Home
“Israel” Continues to Violate Ceasefire: Warplanes Raid Areas in Lebanon’s South, Beqaa
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” occupation forces launched multiple airstrikes on several areas in Lebanon, on Sunday night, violating the ceasefire agreement yet again.
The strikes targeted the outskirts of the towns of Houmin and Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon, as well as the town of Janta in the Bekaa.
Earlier on Sunday, “Israeli” ground forces infiltrated towns in southern Lebanon, including the town of Maroun al-Ras. An “Israeli” Merkava tank advanced toward the northern parts of the border village.
Another “Israeli” force advanced towards the towns of al-Majdiyeh, Wadi Khansa, and the Mari Plain, amid overhead violations conducted by “Israeli “drones.
On November 27 last year, Lebanon agreed to a mediated 60-day ceasefire deal with the “Israeli” entity. Despite multiple “Israeli” violations and speculation over the intention of “Israeli” occupation forces, Lebanon has remained committed to the clauses of the ceasefire.
