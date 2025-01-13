“Israel” Transforms Gaza Hospitals into Mass Graves Amid Northern “Israeli” Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

The director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza described the situation in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, under “Israeli” ground assault and siege for over 100 days, as “hell on earth.”

“The situation is literally like hell,” said Munir al-Barsh on Sunday, referring to relentless “Israeli” bombardments and the deliberate denial of food supplies to medical staff trapped in northern hospitals.

He added that “hospitals in northern Gaza have turned into mass graves.”

Al-Barsh emphasized that the ongoing offensive, alongside the destruction of hospitals, infrastructure, and essential services, is aimed at depopulating the region.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation has been deliberately dismantling the health system since the very first moment,” he stated, highlighting that the targeting of hospitals is “the clearest evidence of genocide.”

According to al-Barsh, since the “Israeli” offensive began in early October 2024, over 5,000 individuals have been killed or remain missing in northern Gaza, with 9,500 others injured. Additionally, 2,300 people, including 65 medical personnel, have been abducted by “Israeli” forces during the onslaught.

Al-Barsh condemned the international community’s “disgraceful” silence, which, he asserted, has exacerbated the suffering of innocent civilians.

“Israel” launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which the Palestinian resistance movement declared in response to decades of “Israeli” oppression and aggression against Palestinians.

Since the war began, “Israeli” forces have killed at least 46,565 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and injured over 109,660 others. Thousands remain missing and are presumed dead under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

A study by the UK’s Lancet medical journal suggests that the true death toll is significantly higher than reported. The journal estimated that figures provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry undercounted fatalities by 41% during the first nine months of the war, due to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.