Iran: 1000 Strategic, Stealth, Anti-fortification Drones Join Army

By Staff, Agencies

As many as 1,000 strategic, stealth, and anti-fortification unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] have joined the Iranian Army’s Combat Organization.

The delivery took place on Monday following a relevant announcement made by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Army for Coordination.

It was on the orders of the Army’s Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and was overseen by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as well as commanders of Ground Forces, Air Defense Forces, Air Forces, and the Navy.

During the integration ceremony, the drones entered the Combat Organization across various locations in a simultaneous manner.

The aircraft can fly more than 2,000 kilometers [1,242 miles] and have the optimal destructive power and ability to cross the enemies’ defensive layers using their low Radar Cross Section [RCS] levels.

The new drones have long flight endurance and autonomous performance as they are needless of navigation and control throughout the entire length of their missions.

The capabilities outfit the drones with the means of taking part in special operations, enhancing the quality of their surveillance and border control operations, and increasing their combat capability and destructive power in the face of far-reaching targets.

On Sunday, the Army unveiled a state-of-the-art laser-powered air defense system during its Air Defense Forces’ military maneuvers in the country’s western and northern areas.

The equipment, named Seraj [Light], was wheeled out on Sunday as the defense forces were drilling near the country’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The Army identified the system as only one of the layers providing the site with air defense services.