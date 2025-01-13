Ex-Top NATO Cmdr.: Trump’s Greenland Plan “Not a Crazy Idea”

By Staff, Agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to acquire Greenland from Denmark is not a “crazy idea,” the former NATO supreme allied commander in Europe, James Stavridis, has said. However, he dismissed the possibility of military intervention, instead advocating for economic engagement as a means to strengthen ties with the region.

Speaking on ‘The Cats Roundtable’ with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 radio on Sunday, the retired admiral described Greenland as a “strategic goldmine for the United States,” highlighting its location and abundant natural resources.

“It sits at the very top of the North Atlantic. It protects approaches to our own country – the Atlantic Ocean – so it is geographically very important,” Stavridis said. He added that the region is rich in rare minerals and likely has vast oil and gas deposits.

“And it’s huge, a huge land mass. It’s three times the size of Texas,” he said, agreeing with the host that Greenland is “almost a better deal than Alaska.”

“And here’s my point. We already almost bought Greenland,” Stavridis said. “We almost bought it at the same time when we bought Alaska, back in the 1860s. So it’s not a crazy idea.”

The former NATO commander ruled out using “military force to attack Greenland or Denmark,” arguing that the US should focus on economic engagement to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

“We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he said. He added that Greenland “doesn’t have to become the 51st state, but it could certainly be an economic objective for us.”

Trump first floated the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2019, a proposal that was swiftly rejected by Danish and Greenlandic officials. He revived the idea last month, describing the ownership of the Arctic island as “an absolute necessity” for US security.

Greenland’s pro-independence prime minister, Mute Egede, has ruled out selling the island but said on Friday that he was “ready to talk” with Trump. “We have a desire to be the master of our own house,” he stated.

Although Denmark has rejected Trump’s proposal, Copenhagen has reportedly floated the possibility of boosting the US military presence on Greenland, which already hosts an American base.

A self-governing Danish territory since 1979, Greenland has gradually been pursuing greater sovereignty. The island currently has its own government, but Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defense.