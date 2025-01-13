Ethnic Cleansing: ‘Israel’ Slaughtered 70 Children in Past Five Days Alone in North Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Relentless “Israeli” air and artillery strikes continue to devastate Gaza, as about 70 children have been martyred in the past five days alone in northern Gaza.

According to the Gaza Media Office, nearly 5,000 Palestinians have martyred killed or gone missing in the ongoing “Israeli” onslaught on northern Gaza over the past 100 days.

A medical source told Al Jazeera on Sunday that another 9,500 Palestinians were injured in the “Israeli” military offensive in the north that was launched in early October.

Gaza’s Government Media Office on Sunday called the “Israeli” siege “the most horrific form of ethnic cleansing, displacement and destruction.”

Reporters said north Gaza is now a “ghost area” of vast destruction and rubble.

“We are seeing Palestinians being systematically targeted in every single place across the Gaza Strip. It doesn’t matter where you are – if you’re in a school, a shelter, a makeshift camp or even a hospital,” she said.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said over the past 100 days, “The people of north Gaza have endured horrific scenes of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement.”

Even hospitals were not spared. Kamal Adwan Hospital was torched and destroyed by Israeli forces in late December as part of the siege.

In one of the strikes on Sunday, at least five people were martyred and several others injured when “Israeli” warplanes bombed a Palestinian home in the al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Thousands of civilians have been martyred as the “Israeli” occupation keeps pounding the besieged Gaza Strip indiscriminately since October 2023.