Iran: US-UK Aggressions on Yemen Worsens Red Sea Situation

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat has warned of the intensification of insecurity in the West Asia region amid the US-UK aggressions against Yemen.

Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior aide on political affairs to Iran’s foreign minister, was speaking at a Sunday meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who is in Tehran at the head of a delegation.

During the meeting, Khaji condemned the military aggression of the United States, Britain and the Israeli regime against Yemen’s people, infrastructures and residential areas.

He hailed the Yemeni government’s constructive approach in signing a peace agreement and emphasized that the US military and political interference in Yemen would further complicate the situation in the Red Sea.

The UN envoy, for his part, said he held positive talks with Yemeni officials during his visit to Sana’a last week.

Grundberg expressed concern over the worsening situation in the region and stressed the importance of making constant efforts and utilizing the opportunities to find a political solution and implement a peace agreement.

The US and its allies have been bombing Yemen over the past months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal attacks came in response to Yemen’s campaign in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid a genocidal “Israeli” war.

As part of their campaign, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted ships heading to or departing ports in the occupied territories, or those linked to “Israel”, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

The Yemeni forces have stressed that they will continue their anti-“Israel” operations until the occupying entity ends its bloody Gaza onslaught.

During a meeting with Grundberg on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned as “a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter” the joint US-British-“Israeli” airstrikes against Yemen, warning that such acts pose a grave threat to regional peace and security.

The top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the United Nations’ initiatives to help improve the situation in Yemen.