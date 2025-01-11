Lebanon Files Complains to UN over ’Israeli’ Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding "Israel's" ongoing aggression on agricultural lands and livestock in southern Lebanon, in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in a statement criticized major "Israeli" violations of international law, highlighting their potential threats to Lebanon's sovereignty and food security.

Attacks in southern Lebanon have severely damaged agricultural infrastructure and destroyed a "Seedling Cultivation" project, supported by the World Food Program and the European Union.

The ministry has instructed the diplomatic mission in New York to file a complaint against "Israel," following consultations with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry urged the Security Council to take immediate action to stop these attacks, protect the rights of farmers and fishermen in the affected areas, and ensure their livelihoods.

It also demanded that the occupying Tel Aviv entity be held accountable, and required to compensate for the damages it has caused by its aggression on Lebanon’s agricultural sector and beyond.

Furthermore, Lebanon urged Security Council members, particularly those who facilitated the ceasefire, to assert a strong stance against "Israel's" repeated violations of the agreement.

"Israel" was forced to accept the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement after suffering heavy losses following almost 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.