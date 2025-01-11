- Home
Iran to Unveil Indigenous Remote-Sensing Pars-2 Satellite Next Month
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hossein Salariyeh said that the domestically-manufactured remote-sensing Pars-2 satellite will be unveiled early next month, as he announced the ongoing construction of a third version of the spacecraft.
He confirmed that the Pars-2 satellite is a remote-sensing satellite with a camera capable of color imaging over four meters and black and white imaging over eight meters.
Salariyeh announced a more advanced satellite, Pars-2, will be revealed during Iran's Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies in February.
The ISA chief announced that the Pars-3 satellite, designed to improve imaging accuracy, will be a crucial platform for Iran's remote-sensing satellites.
He further stated that the satellites form a remote-sensing satellite constellation that delivers high-quality images from the intended points at the right time.
“The combined data from this satellite group will provide useful information for various industries and sectors,” he explained.
The Islamic Republic has made significant progress in its civilian space program, despite Western sanctions, and now ranks among the top 10 countries globally in satellite development and launch.
