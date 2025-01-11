Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lebanese PM Mikati Meets al-Sharaa in Damascus, First Visit Since 2010

Lebanese PM Mikati Meets al-Sharaa in Damascus, First Visit Since 2010
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a first visit of a Lebanese delegate since 2010, Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that Lebanon and Syria's relations are based on good neighborliness and sovereignty respect.

Mikati, in a press conderence after the meeting, praised al-Sharaa's responsiveness in discussing the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, aiming for their safe return to their country.

On his part, al-Sharaa said he believes there will be long-term strategic relations with Lebanon based on right and sound foundations.

However, he pointed out that he does not expect that the problems between the two countries will be resolved all at once, but rather this will be done gradually.

Mikati's Lebanese delegation comprised ofcaretaker FM Bou Habib, Acting General Security Director Baysari, Army Intelligence Director Kahwaji, and Deputy State Security Director Choucair.

On the Syrian side, the delegation comprises Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, and al-Sharaa’s Chief of Staff, Ali Kadah. 

The Lebanese premier was invited by al-Sharaa last week to visit Syria for discussing mutual issues and enhancing relations.

Syria Lebanon syrian-lebanese relations NajibMikati

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese PM Mikati Meets al-Sharaa in Damascus, First Visit Since 2010

Lebanese PM Mikati Meets al-Sharaa in Damascus, First Visit Since 2010

2 hours ago
Al-Akhbar: Hochstein Guarantees Full “Israeli” Withdrawal before End of Ceasefire

Al-Akhbar: Hochstein Guarantees Full “Israeli” Withdrawal before End of Ceasefire

6 hours ago
Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Full Speech on the Martyrdom Anniv. of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Full Speech on the Martyrdom Anniv. of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

one day ago
Joseph Aoun Elected as President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun Elected as President of Lebanon

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 11-01-2025 Hour: 06:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot