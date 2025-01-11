- Home
Lebanese PM Mikati Meets al-Sharaa in Damascus, First Visit Since 2010
By Staff, Agencies
In a first visit of a Lebanese delegate since 2010, Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that Lebanon and Syria's relations are based on good neighborliness and sovereignty respect.
Mikati, in a press conderence after the meeting, praised al-Sharaa's responsiveness in discussing the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, aiming for their safe return to their country.
On his part, al-Sharaa said he believes there will be long-term strategic relations with Lebanon based on right and sound foundations.
However, he pointed out that he does not expect that the problems between the two countries will be resolved all at once, but rather this will be done gradually.
Mikati's Lebanese delegation comprised ofcaretaker FM Bou Habib, Acting General Security Director Baysari, Army Intelligence Director Kahwaji, and Deputy State Security Director Choucair.
On the Syrian side, the delegation comprises Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, and al-Sharaa’s Chief of Staff, Ali Kadah.
The Lebanese premier was invited by al-Sharaa last week to visit Syria for discussing mutual issues and enhancing relations.
