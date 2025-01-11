London Police Slammed for Banning Pro-Palestine March Outside BBC

By Staff, Agencies

UK pro-Palestinian groups have criticized London's Metropolitan police for preventing a planned pro-Palestine rally outside BBC headquarters from taking place on January 18.

Six pro-Palestinian groups, supported by 150 high-profile individuals and organizations, led national Palestine marches, challenging the Metropolitan.

In a Friday statement, they criticized the agency for shielding BBC from public scrutiny over fake news about the "Israeli" war on Gaza.

Protest organizers argue that the BBC's coverage of Gaza has not adequately depicted Palestinian suffering, highlighting the need to hold the broadcasters accountable for their pro-"Israeli" bias.

“The BBC is a major institution?– it is a publicly-funded state broadcaster?and is rightly accountable to the public,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by dozens of British parliamentarians, and cultural figures, including actors, academics and trade union activists.

The statement condemned attempts to link the pro-Palestinian protests to anti-Jewish sentiment as “false and dangerous”.

A study revealed significant distortions in Western coverage of the Gaza war, with right-wing news channels and British publications attempting to portray pro-Palestinian protesters as anti-Semitic.