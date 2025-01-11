Please Wait...

’Israeli’ Strikes Continue to Devastate Gaza, Killing More Civilians
By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" persists in its brutal assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, causing further civilian casualties through indiscriminate air and artillery strikes.

On Saturday morning, rescue teams worked to recover victims from the rubble of a home targeted by "Israeli" forces in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The attack killed one person and injured others.

In northern Gaza, plumes of smoke rose over neighborhoods demolished by "Israel’s" military operations, with bulldozers leveling buildings and burning others in the Jabalia refugee camp.

On Friday night, "Israeli" strikes killed four Palestinians in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighborhood, while reports from the Zeitoun neighborhood indicated multiple fatalities. Another five Palestinians lost their lives in the Bureij refugee camp after shelling by "Israeli" forces.

The minister of telecommunications has warned that communications and internet services in Gaza may soon collapse due to fuel shortages, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel’s" offensive has claimed the lives of over 46,000 Palestinians and injured more than 109,300. Most victims are women and children, with thousands still missing.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that "Israeli" attacks struck dangerously close to its emergency medical services, hitting an area just a meter away.

