Protesters in Poland Demand Arrest of Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in Warsaw on Friday, calling for the arrest of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest followed the Polish government’s decision not to detain Netanyahu, despite an International Criminal Court [ICC] warrant accusing him of war crimes in Gaza.

In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former war minister, Yoav Gallant. However, on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s office announced that Warsaw would not arrest Netanyahu if he visits Poland for the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation.

Protesters gathered outside the Presidential Chancellery building, waving Palestinian flags and holding posters with anti-Netanyahu slogans. The crowd chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” while accusing Polish leaders, including Tusk and President Andrzej Duda, of “defending genocide.”

As a signatory of the Rome Statute, Poland is obligated to enforce ICC warrants. However, "Israel" is not a party to the treaty, and Netanyahu has rejected the accusations, asserting that "Israel" does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

Netanyahu is reportedly not planning to attend the Auschwitz commemoration, according to an aide cited by the Times of “Israel”. The aide added that Netanyahu might reconsider if Poland resolves the ICC issue.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday authorizing sanctions against the ICC if it charges Americans or citizens of allied nations. The United States, like "Israel," does not recognize the court’s authority and has opposed the warrant for Netanyahu.