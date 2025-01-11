Trump Declares Innocence after Receiving Lenient Sentence for Felony Convictions

By Staff, Agencies

President-elect Donald Trump vehemently maintained his innocence and criticized the legal system following a lenient sentence for 34 felony convictions in New York.

Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge” on Friday after a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Despite the convictions, Trump avoided jail time and fines.

In court, Trump described the experience as “very terrible” and defended his actions, insisting the business records were “extremely accurate.” Labeling the case a “political witch hunt,” Trump added, “I’m totally innocent, I did nothing wrong … It was done to damage my reputation.”

Following the sentencing, Trump took to Truth Social, calling the trial a “scam” and pledging to appeal. “Today’s event was a despicable charade … We will appeal this Hoax and restore trust in our once great System of Justice,” he wrote.

Trump also highlighted his re-election as validation from the American people, stating, “The real Jury … have spoken by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE.”

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in the sentencing, ruling that Trump’s arguments could proceed through standard appeals. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, favoring intervention.

Trump called the decision “fair” and reaffirmed his intention to appeal, stating, “They can have fun with their political opponent.”