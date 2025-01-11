- Home
After 15 Months, “Israel” Admits to Killing Settlers on Oct 7
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel” admitted on Friday that its forces’ fire killed Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava, from “Nahal Oz” settlement during the Hamas Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023.
The “Israeli” investigation concluded that Hamas fighters broke into Arava-Elyakim home and fired into the safe room where the family was taking shelter.
Tomer managed to get out of the house but then he was then shot at by the forces on the kibbutz, according to the investigation.
Dikla was killed by “Israeli” forces gunfire in a car, claiming that she was in that car with Hamas fighters.
Around 250 “Israelis” were taken captive on October 7 last year during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups.
Hamas released 105 of the captives during a week-long truce last November.
