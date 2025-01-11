Maduro Begins Third Term, Pledges New Democracy for Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in for his third consecutive term following his victory in the July 2024 presidential election. During his inauguration on Friday, Maduro vowed to usher in a "period of peace" and prosperity, committing to a stable future for all Venezuelans.

"I swear that this new presidential term will be one of peace, prosperity, equality, and new democracy. I swear it by history, I swear it on my life. I will keep my word," Maduro declared before parliament.

The ceremony saw crowds of supporters, many wearing pro-Maduro T-shirts, gathering in adjacent streets to celebrate. Maricarmen Ruiz, 18, expressed her joy, saying, "I don’t have words to express my emotion, I’m happy."

Though the exact number of attending heads of state was unclear, Maduro welcomed delegations from over 120 nations. Footage showed the presence of leaders like Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Maduro secured 51% of the vote in the July 28 election, defeating opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who garnered 44.2%. The election was closely monitored by over 800 international observers, as Venezuela continues to face US-led sanctions imposed for more than a decade.

US measures against Venezuela intensified during the Obama administration, targeting the nation’s oil-dependent economy. Successive administrations have followed suit, imposing harsher sanctions and supporting failed opposition efforts.

Maduro, who succeeded revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez in 2013, has weathered economic and political challenges, including hyperinflation that soared to over 4,000% by late 2019. However, his administration reduced inflation to around 50% over four years, signaling a significant economic turnaround.

Maduro’s new term represents a continuation of his leadership amid ongoing challenges and aspirations for a "new democracy" in Venezuela.