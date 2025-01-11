Araghchi: Iran Backs Stable, Independent Lebanon Free from Foreign Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, congratulated Joseph Aoun for his election as Lebanon's new president through a message on his X account.

“Iran supports a stable, secure and independent Lebanon, home to all Lebanese, and free from foreign occupation and threat,” the top diplomat wrote in Arabic.

Araghchi further added: “As in the past, we will cooperate with any government that represents the aspirations of the Lebanese people, ensures their welfare and protects Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”

Aoun secured 99 votes from the 128-seat parliament to win the presidency in a second round of voting on Thursday.

His victory, which saw members of parliament erupting in celebration as he reached the required threshold of 86 votes, came on the legislature’s 13th attempt to find a successor for Michel Aoun – not related – whose term ended in October 2022.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also felicitated the new Lebanese president, voicing Tehran’s readiness to further enhance cooperation in “all fields” with Beirut.