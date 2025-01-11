- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
IRG Unveils New Missile Storage Facility
By Staff, Agencies
The newest underground “missile city” of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] was unveiled on Friday.
Footage from the facility accommodating advanced Iranian missiles was broadcast by the state TV on Friday night.
IRG Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh unveiled the subterranean facility.
According to the video, the cache of projectiles stored in the facility includes Emad, Qadr and Qiam missiles which run on liquid fuel, while 90 percent of the other sections of the missile city were not shown to reporters.
In comments during the visit to the missile facility, the IRG chief praised the forces involved in the operations True Promise I and II that Iran carried out against the Israeli regime in April and October 2024, respectively.
Rejecting the enemy’s mistaken belief that Iran’s capability to produce missiles has been harmed, the commander said the rate of growth in Iran’s missile power has risen.
Iran is constantly improving its missiles in terms of quantity, quality, and design, he stated.
Major General Salami added that the IRG Aerospace Force will unveil more new missiles and missile facilities in the near future.
Comments
- Related News