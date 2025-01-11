California Gov. Calls for Water Investigation As Death Toll Climbs to 11 in Fierce Blazes

By Staff, Agencies

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an investigation Friday into Los Angeles County’s fire hydrant and other water failures as officials continued battling stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres and the death toll hit 11.

Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing the effort to protect homes. Newsom has called on county officials to investigate the matter and compile a report.

“The ongoing reports of loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community,” Newsom said in a letter addressed to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones and L.A. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.

Winds were set to calm between Friday and Saturday, although strong gusts were still reported. Winds are predicted to return Sunday and next week, with the death toll from the current fires expected to climb in the coming days, officials said.

Firefighters and residents have been injured in the life-threatening outbreak, which continued to force evacuation orders and warning for some 153,000 people.

There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.

Officials gave an update on the Eaton Fire early Friday afternoon.

“It looks like a war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.

The widespread presence of ash and particulate matter in the air following the California wildfires has caused local health officials to declare a local health emergency on Friday.

The announcement followed several days of heavy smoke and ash in the Los Angeles area, which is battling multiple fires at once.

“The fires, coupled with strong winds, have severely degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter, posing immediate and long-term risks to public health,” a news release from the county’s public health department states. “Additionally, the fires have caused widespread displacement of residents, prompted emergency evacuations from healthcare facilities, and disrupted vital health services and resources.”

Additionally, the department is restricting the use of power air blowers and leaf blowers.