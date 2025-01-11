Iran Slams US, UK, “Israeli” Attacks on Yemen As Extremity of Lawbreaking

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the fresh military strikes that the US, the UK and the Zionist entity have launched against Yemen as the most glaring example of lawbreaking and violation of the UN Charter.

In a statement on Friday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the brutal and unprecedented attacks by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Zionist entity on the Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, Hodeidah, and Amran as the height of lawlessness and a violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

He further stated that the aggressive attacks by the US, the UK, and the Zionist entity on Yemen’s infrastructure and civilian centers -which coincided with massive demonstrations by the noble people of Yemen in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and in condemnation of the genocide in Gaza- prove the US and UK complicity in the crimes against the Palestinian people.

The spokesman also strongly criticized the inaction of the international organizations regarding the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist entity and the expansion of warmongering by this entity and its supporters, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

In parallel, Baqaei underlined the legal and moral responsibility of all governments as well as international and Islamic organizations to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and grave violations of international humanitarian laws in occupied Palestine.

He reiterated the UN Security Council’s obligation to prevent the acts of aggression against Yemen.

The spokesman stressed that the escalation of military aggression by the US, the UK, and the occupying entity against Yemen cannot divert public attention from the severity and depth of the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.