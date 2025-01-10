Please Wait...

IRGC Developing 'Special' Missiles: Commander

IRGC Developing ‘Special’ Missiles: Commander
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami stated that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps will soon unveil new missile and drone cities, disclosing information about the development of “new special missiles”.

Addressing an event in Iran’s southwestern city of Abadan on Friday, the commander said the IRGC Aerospace Force is manufacturing new special missiles.

Highlighting the IRGC’s progress in producing missiles, drones and military vessels, the commander said that new facilities accommodating missiles and drones will be unveiled soon to display the enormity and depth of Iran’s power.

The commander dismissed concerns about Iran's potential weakness after recent regional developments, stating that it has enhanced its strength through advanced artificial intelligence technology and global control over the economy and energy.

He stressed that Iran's deterrence power is not a concern after Bashar al-Assad's fall in Syria, as it does not currently have any military advantages in the Arab country.

He further emphasized that the country's deterrence is solely based on our territory, determination, decisions, capabilities, and performance, independent of any other country.

Iran iran revolutionary guard missileprogram HosseinSalami

