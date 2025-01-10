Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

FT - Fear in EU that Trump will Cancel Biden’s Russia Sanctions

FT - Fear in EU that Trump will Cancel Biden’s Russia Sanctions
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

EU officials fear that incoming US President Donald Trump will overturn some of the sanctions imposed on Russia during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

According to the British paper, officials in Brussels are reportedly concerned that Trump might reverse some of his predecessor’s decisions “simply because they were taken by Biden.”

Brussels is reportedly examining numerous Biden-approved sanctions and executive orders to determine the most significant reversals that could impact the bloc.

Some officials also told the FT that Trump may even completely ignore EU interests when he reviews Biden’s foreign policy decisions.

Since February 2022, Biden imposed successive restrictions to damage Russia's economy. Sanctions froze Russia's sovereign assets, used interest to finance Kiev loan, targeted banks, industries, and blacklisted Putin and Lavrov.

Russia condemned sanctions as "illegal," asset freezes as "theft." Putin stated the economy was resilient to Western pressure, and promoted domestic industry.

During his first term, Trump largely kept the restrictions in place, with his administration introducing new sanctions against some Russian officials.

Russia financial times joseph biden EconomicSanctions DonaldTrumpJr

Comments

  1. Related News
FT - Fear in EU that Trump will Cancel Biden’s Russia Sanctions

FT - Fear in EU that Trump will Cancel Biden’s Russia Sanctions

2 hours ago
MOD: Russia Liberates Largest Settlement in Southwest Donbass

MOD: Russia Liberates Largest Settlement in Southwest Donbass

4 days ago
Russia Halts Gas Supplies to EU Via Ukraine

Russia Halts Gas Supplies to EU Via Ukraine

9 days ago
Lavrov: Russia Not to Make Concessions on Ukraine

Lavrov: Russia Not to Make Concessions on Ukraine

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-01-2025 Hour: 06:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot