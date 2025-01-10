- Home
FT - Fear in EU that Trump will Cancel Biden’s Russia Sanctions
By Staff, Agencies
EU officials fear that incoming US President Donald Trump will overturn some of the sanctions imposed on Russia during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
According to the British paper, officials in Brussels are reportedly concerned that Trump might reverse some of his predecessor’s decisions “simply because they were taken by Biden.”
Brussels is reportedly examining numerous Biden-approved sanctions and executive orders to determine the most significant reversals that could impact the bloc.
Some officials also told the FT that Trump may even completely ignore EU interests when he reviews Biden’s foreign policy decisions.
Since February 2022, Biden imposed successive restrictions to damage Russia's economy. Sanctions froze Russia's sovereign assets, used interest to finance Kiev loan, targeted banks, industries, and blacklisted Putin and Lavrov.
Russia condemned sanctions as "illegal," asset freezes as "theft." Putin stated the economy was resilient to Western pressure, and promoted domestic industry.
During his first term, Trump largely kept the restrictions in place, with his administration introducing new sanctions against some Russian officials.
