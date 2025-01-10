Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

US to Establish Nuclear-Armed Jets in Greenland, Says Russian Envoy

US to Establish Nuclear-Armed Jets in Greenland, Says Russian Envoy
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

According to Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin, the US is creating an airfield infrastructure in Greenland to potentially base fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The comment comes after US President-elect Donald Trump again expressed a desire to purchase the the artic island from Denmark, refusing to rule out economic measures or military action to achieve this aim.

Barbin noted that the US Pituffik Space Base, which is located on the northwest coast of the island, currently comprises part of the country’s early warning for a nuclear strike from the Arctic. 

The ambassador mentioned ongoing modernization, including radar systems and airfield development worth billions of dollars for F-35 jets carrying nuclear weapons.

Barbin stated that Russia is commited to the Arctic's stability, and emphasized the need for an equal security system among all Arctic states.

The diplomat further noted that Trump’s approach towards Greenland only degrades the situation and indicates an unwillingness to strengthen stability and develop dialogue in the Arctic.

He also warned that Russia would take Trump’s stance into consideration to ensure better defense planning.

Officials in Denmark and Greenland have rejected the possibility of selling the island. “Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week.

Russia denmark envoy Greenland

Comments

  1. Related News
US to Establish Nuclear-Armed Jets in Greenland, Says Russian Envoy

US to Establish Nuclear-Armed Jets in Greenland, Says Russian Envoy

3 hours ago
British MP Jeremy Corbyn Questions UK Government on Complicity in ’Israel’s’ War on Gaza

British MP Jeremy Corbyn Questions UK Government on Complicity in ’Israel’s’ War on Gaza

one day ago
Greenland Leader to Meet Danish King Amid Trump Annexation Bid

Greenland Leader to Meet Danish King Amid Trump Annexation Bid

2 days ago
France Warns Donald Trump Against Threatening EU Sovereign Borders

France Warns Donald Trump Against Threatening EU Sovereign Borders

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-01-2025 Hour: 06:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot