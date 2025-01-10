US to Establish Nuclear-Armed Jets in Greenland, Says Russian Envoy

By Staff, Agencies

According to Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin, the US is creating an airfield infrastructure in Greenland to potentially base fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The comment comes after US President-elect Donald Trump again expressed a desire to purchase the the artic island from Denmark, refusing to rule out economic measures or military action to achieve this aim.

Barbin noted that the US Pituffik Space Base, which is located on the northwest coast of the island, currently comprises part of the country’s early warning for a nuclear strike from the Arctic.

The ambassador mentioned ongoing modernization, including radar systems and airfield development worth billions of dollars for F-35 jets carrying nuclear weapons.

Barbin stated that Russia is commited to the Arctic's stability, and emphasized the need for an equal security system among all Arctic states.

The diplomat further noted that Trump’s approach towards Greenland only degrades the situation and indicates an unwillingness to strengthen stability and develop dialogue in the Arctic.

He also warned that Russia would take Trump’s stance into consideration to ensure better defense planning.

Officials in Denmark and Greenland have rejected the possibility of selling the island. “Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week.