Yemeni Armed Forces Spox: Ops. Target US Aircraft Carrier and “Israeli” Sites in Support of Palestine

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the leadership reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its dedication to confronting foreign aggression against Yemen.

The statement highlighted a series of military operations over the past 48 hours, including the targeting of the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea and an “Israeli” enemy site in the occupied area of Yaffa [“Jaffa”].

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their commitment to continuing operations until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces: