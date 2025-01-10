- Home
Yemeni Armed Forces Spox: Ops. Target US Aircraft Carrier and “Israeli” Sites in Support of Palestine
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the leadership reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its dedication to confronting foreign aggression against Yemen.
The statement highlighted a series of military operations over the past 48 hours, including the targeting of the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea and an “Israeli” enemy site in the occupied area of Yaffa [“Jaffa”].
The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their commitment to continuing operations until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
He said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Quran, 47:7)
In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, in response to the ongoing massacres against our brothers in Gaza, and as part of the fifth phase of the support stages in the Battle of the Promised Liberation and the Holy Jihad,
With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out several military operations over the past 48 hours. The most notable of these was targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and several of its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea with a number of cruise missiles and drones.
The operation was conducted by the missile force and the drone unit, successfully thwarting a new aerial attack on our country launched from the carrier. The operation forced the carrier and its accompanying warships to leave the northern Red Sea area.
Yesterday [Thursday], the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted several enemy "Israeli" sites in the occupied area of Yaffa [“Jaffa”] with three drones. By the grace of God, the drones successfully reached their targets.
The Armed Forces salute you, the great Yemeni people, in this arena and across all fields and battlegrounds. They commend your resilience, struggle and faith, as well as your response to the call of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi. The Armed Forces affirm your significant role in this honorable battle.
The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to fulfilling their duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people, emphasizing that their operations will not cease until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.
Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent.
Victory to Yemen and all free peoples of the nation.
Sanaa, 10th of Rajab, 1446 AH
January 10, 2024 AD
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
