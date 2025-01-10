“Israel”-US-UK Triple Aggression Targets Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched a large-scale military aggression against Yemen, an "Israeli" official confirmed on Friday.

According to Channel 14, the attacks on Yemen were “not a response to the launch of two drones yesterday [Thursday], but rather a pre-planned, large-scale offensive representing a shift in 'Israel’s' policy towards Yemen.”

An "Israeli" media outlet reported that preparations are underway in "Israel" for potential Yemeni retaliation following the airstrikes. The outlet highlighted that “‘Israel’ is pleased with its close cooperation with the Americans, particularly on a highly coordinated intelligence level.”

“There is a clear division of responsibilities between the US and 'Israel' regarding target areas, with close coordination on who strikes where,” "Israeli" officials stated.

However, these officials acknowledged that the aggression is unlikely to deter Yemen. “No one should expect this to defeat the Yemenis or halt their attacks against us or ships in the Red Sea,” they said.

The triple aggression involved 11 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The Yemeni Ministry of Interior confirmed that the raids targeted the vicinity of Al-Sabeen Square, coinciding with the arrival of millions of Yemenis rallying in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance.