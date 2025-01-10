Clashes Between US and Turkish Proxies in Northern Syria Leave Dozens Dead

By Staff, Agencies

Recent intense fighting between Turkish-backed groups and US-supported Kurdish forces in northern Syria has resulted in at least 40 deaths, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes, which occurred in the Manbij countryside, involved Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] and the Turkish-backed National Army factions, with Turkish air support.

Preliminary reports indicate that 37 of the casualties were from Turkish-backed forces, with six from the SDF and five civilians also killed.

Since armed militants led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] took control of Damascus in December, the region has seen the deaths of over 322 people.

Recently, Turkish-backed forces successfully captured Kurdish-held areas such as Manbij and Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo.

Despite ongoing assurances from the United States to address Turkey's concerns in Syria, which include the presence of PKK militants, the situation remains tense.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Turkey's "legitimate concerns" regarding Kurdish fighters, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently threatened an offensive against the YPG, which Ankara views as a terrorist group linked to the PKK.

Turkey has been a key supporter of opposition forces aiming to overthrow President Assad since the onset of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Ankara has conducted multiple operations against the SDF since 2016, while the US has supported Kurdish forces to maintain leverage in Syria.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces have detained a Syrian lawyer and a French journalist in southwestern Syria amid ongoing “Israeli” operations in the region.

In the Golan Heights, “Israel” claimed to have destroyed Syrian military weapons, further escalating tensions.