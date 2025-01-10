Please Wait...

Iran Ready for Closer Ties with Lebanon as Aoun Elected President

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon’s new president.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the election, which he described as the result of an agreement among the majority of Lebanon's political parties, would lead to political stability, continuous economic growth, peace and comfort for the people of Lebanon.

Pezeshkian emphasized that strengthening resilience and unity among the Lebanese people will undoubtedly thwart the ambitions of the Zionist enemy against Lebanon’s territory, his official website reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to develop cooperation with Lebanon in different sectors during the tenure of the newly elected president in Beirut,” Pezeshkian stated.

Iran Aoun Lebanon MasoudPezeshkian

