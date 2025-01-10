Please Wait...

Iranian Basij Forces Conduct Large-Scale Drill in Tehran

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On Friday, January 10, 110,000 members of the Iranian Basij [volunteer] forces participated in a large-scale cultural and combat exercise in Tehran.

Organized by the Muhammad Rasulullah division of the IRG as part of the Payambar-e Azam [The Great Prophet] 19 war game, the drill, codenamed ‘Rahiyan-e Quds’ [‘Those Heading Towards Al-Quds], showcased various defense equipment.

The organizers emphasized that the exercise aimed to enhance Basij forces’ readiness to address threats, improve coordination, and develop professional skills in counter-terrorism, urban protection and rescue and relief operations.

The Iranian Armed Forces have recently conducted multiple war games. Iranian officials maintain that their military and missile capabilities are purely defensive and will remain non-negotiable.

Last Update: 10-01-2025 Hour: 04:03 Beirut Timing

